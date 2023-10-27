As Violence Surges, Nations Seek U.S. Defense Pacts. Some Americans Are Wary.

Many countries, including Ukraine and Israel, want greater U.S. protection against Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. In recent months, leaders and diplomats from a growing number of nations have signed security pacts with the United States, upgraded military ties and weapons purchases, or have begun negotiating potential new defense treaties and arrangements. However, some Americans resist further military commitments. Despite the signs of American opposition, countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia still consider the United States the most — and perhaps the only — viable guarantor of their security.

The most controversial move by Mr. Biden to forge a new mutual defense treaty involves Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is by far the biggest buyer of American weapons, and the U.S. military helps train its forces, but they want more. They want a defense treaty that would commit the United States to protecting Saudi Arabia if it is attacked. Saudi Arabia has made it clear they could move its main security relationship, including arms purchases, to another country, likely China, if it does not get a treaty with the United States.

