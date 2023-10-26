UN says fuel shortages will halt Gaza aid operations within a day

The main United Nations agency in Gaza says it will have to end operations within a day if fuel is not delivered. This is a situation that the organization is saying marks the end o a “lifeline” for civilians. Some aid has reached Gaza through Egypt, including food, water and medicine. However, fuel has not been allowed to enter Gaza since Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said they could last approximately a day without fuel. They have been warned that the organization will have to halt operations if they do not receive fuel by tonight. Un officials have also stated that current aid supplies are not even close to meeting the needs of the 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza and that the supplies will be of little use without the fuel needed to distribute the aid. Doctors have had to inform patients that if fuel is not brought in, they will have to end operations as well. The UNRWA is sheltering some 600,000 people across Gaza.

