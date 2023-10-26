Sudan’s warring parties have resumed negotiations aimed at ending the war that began in April and has killed over 9,000 people and displaced 5.6 million. The war is between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces.

The United States and Saudi Arabia brokered the mediation efforts which have had limited effects and ended with brief truces that were violated. The warring sides announced on October 25 that they have both accepted invitations to resume negotiations. The negotiations will be supported by representatives from the African Union and the East African bloc International Authority on Development, and will be led by Kenya. The host country, Saudi Arabia said it welcomed the negotiations and expressed its desire that the two sides respect the ceasefire agreement signed on May 20, along with the agreement signed on May 11 to protect civilians.

Read More: Sudan warring sides resume peace talks in Saudi Arabia