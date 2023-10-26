Russians likely targeted Khmelnytsky nuclear plant – Zelensky

A Russian drone attack was likely targeting a nuclear power plant in western Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Iranian-designed drones struck the area around the power plant in the Khmelnytsky region early on Wednesday. The attack injured 20 people and caused like damage.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant’s operations were not affected by the drone attack. The Khmelnytsky plant has two reactors, one is functioning and the other has been in a planned outage since August. Fears of fighting affecting a nuclear power plant have continued since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russian forces have controlled the Zaporizhzhia power plant since March of 2022.

