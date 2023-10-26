Amazon Rolls Out Independent Cloud for Europe to Address Stricter Privacy Standards

Amazon is creating an independent cloud for Europe to address regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union. Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Wednesday that its European Sovereign Cloud will be located in and operate out of Europe. This cloud will have the same performance, availability and security as existing AWS regions, but will be separate. The cloud will allow customers to keep their metadata in the EU and will have its own billing and usage metrics.

Two earlier data transfer agreements were thrown out prior to the EU singing off on the new framework that has a higher level of protection for personal data. AWS supports compliance certifications and 243 security standards to help customers meet regulatory requirements. Germany will be the first AWS Region within the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and will be available to all European customers. Once EU-resident AWS employees located in the EU will have control of the operations and support for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

