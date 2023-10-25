OODA Loop

Microsoft Gets Another Leg Up on Google in AI Race

Big tech’s two early movers on artificial intelligence both still have a way to go before the much-hyped technology starts generating significant business. But if their latest quarterly results are any indication, it may be Microsoft’s game to lose. Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet both saw improvements to their core businesses during the September quarter according to results posted by both companies late Tuesday. Google’s advertising revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $59.6 billion during the quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectations and up notably from the 3% growth reported for the June period. That was helped by a notable pickup in YouTube’s advertising revenue, which jumped 12% for its quickest pace in nearly two years. It probably isn’t a coincidence that this was during a period in which Hollywood’s crippling labor strikes resulted in fewer new TV shows and movies being released.

Full story : Google’s cloud business slows and weighs on earnings, while Microsoft’s Azure shakes off slump with the help of artificial intelligence.

