US says China has Significantly Expanded its Nuclear Arsenal

The United States has said China is expanding its arsenal of nuclear weapons even more quickly than expected. It is said they have more than 500 operational nuclear warheads and are likely to double that by 2030. However, that would still be considerably below the US and Russia’s current deployed nuclear arsenal. As well as its nuclear expansion, the report said China was developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile system using conventional arms that would allow Beijing “to threaten conventional strikes against targets in the continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska”.

