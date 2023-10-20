EU-US summit to stress unity amid Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars

US President Joe Biden will host European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen in the White House at a summit set to deliver a message of unity on conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Friday’s EU-US summit was initially set to focus on testing trade issues. However, the leaders are expected to stress their strategic partnership against a backdrop of global crises. Washington and Brussels hope to avoid a potential second front in the Israel-Hamas conflict that would see the involvement of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon – or a regional escalation with unpredictable ramifications. The leaders’ ability to show strong, ongoing support for Ukraine will also be a key issue.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/20/us-eu-leaders-hold-talks-in-bid-to-prevent-israel-gaza-war-spillover