Russia’s Lavrov warns Israel-Gaza war could spark regional crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the conflict in Gaza has risks of becoming a regional crisis. The remarks from the Russian diplomat came on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said he believed no major actors wanted the conflict between Hamas and Israel to escalate.

Russia has been involved in proposing amendments to draft UN resolutions drawn up for the conflict. The first amendment proposed by Russia was a call for a complete and immediate cease-fire, but was rejected by the Security Council. The final draft called for humanitarian pauses, but was rejected by the United States. Moscow has been treading carefully in its approach to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia announced on Thursday that it sent 27 tons of humanitarian aid to be transported to Gaza through Egypt.

