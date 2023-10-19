Leading CISO Wants More Security Proactivity in Australian Businesses to Avoid Attack ‘Surprises’

Rapid7’s Jaya Baloo says there is a deficit in Australian organizational IT asset and vulnerability understanding that is helping threat actors. The problem, according to Baloo is being exacerbated by fast growth in multi cloud environments. The change as organizations grow is one reason why there are similar cyber security risks to a decade ago, according to Baloo.

Baloo spoke at the 2023 Australian Cyber Conference and called for proactive mapping of assets and vulnerabilities along with consistency through times of organizational growth and planning ahead for risks like quantum computing can help Australian security professionals deal with cyber risk. Baloo’s main point was that understanding assets and vulnerabilities present in an organization can help limit the surprise of being a victim of a cyber security incident. The way to limit these attacks is not through effective remediation but through proactive steps as organizations and businesses grow in the technology field.

