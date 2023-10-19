OODA Loop

China’s Xi seeks swift end to Israel-Hamas conflict, calls for two-state solution

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a two-state solution to establish an independent Palestine to end the Israel-Hamas conflict on Thursday. These were the first comments Xi has made on the war since it broke out almost two weeks ago. Xi was quoted calling for a ceasefire and ending the conflict from expanding or causing a serious humanitarian crisis.

Xi also offered assistance to Egypt and Arab nations to promote a comprehensive, lasting solution. The Egyptian leader was in Beijing attending the Belt and Road Forum. On Wednesday, Egypt agreed to allow humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza through a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Biden struck the deal in his 7-hour long visit to Israel on Wednesday. The deal was struck for 20 trucks to enter Gaza, however the World Health Organization says the need is closer to 100 trucks a day.

