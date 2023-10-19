Approximately 20 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies may be allowed to enter Gaza in a few days. Israel has cut electricity, most running water and has stopped deliveries of food and medicine to Gaza since the conflict began on October 7. Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been rapidly running out of basic supplies.

The aid waiting to enter the area is expected to only be a fraction of what is needed. The United Nations has called for a minimum of 100 trucks of humanitarian aid to reach the area. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency called for 500 trucks a day. Israel has only agreed to allow food, water and medical supplies into Gaza, not other supplies such as fuel. Without fuel delivered, desalination plants and water pumps will continue to be inoperable and many more trucks will be needed to carry water into the region.

Read More: Aid delivery waits to enter Gaza from Egypt at Rafah crossing