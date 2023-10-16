Ukraine Worries That Prolonged War in Gaza May Dilute Global Support

Ukraine, who is still in fierce combat with Russia, finds itself worrying about the shifts in the geopolitics of the war. The attention of key allies is pivoting to the war in Gaza, military aid from the United States is bogged down in the Republican fight over leadership in Congress, and cracks in European support have emerged during elections in Poland and Slovakia. If the Gaza fighting concludes swiftly, it will not affect aid to Kyiv, Kyrylo Budanov, the director of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, told Ukrainian news media. “But if the situation drags on,” he said, “it is quite clear that there will be certain problems with the fact that it will be necessary to supply weapons and ammunition not only to Ukraine.”

