Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk has welcomed exit polls showing opposition parties on course to potentially secure a majority in the country’s parliamentary election over the ruling conservative nationalist party. A former European Council President, Tusk’s victory would see Poland moving closer to European allies and reviving support for Ukraine.

