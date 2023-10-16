DarkGate Operator Uses Skype, Teams Messages to Distribute Malware

A threat actor is using compromised Skype and Microsoft Teams accounts to distribute DarkGate, a troublesome loader associated with multiple malicious activities, including information theft, keylogging, cryptocurrency miners, and ransomware. According to researchers at Trend Micro, forty-one percent of the targets of the campaign are organizations in the Americas. The security firm recommends that organizations enforce rules around the use of instant messaging applications such as Skype and Teams. These rules should include blocking external domains, controlling the use of attachments and implementing scanning measures if possible. Multifactor authentication is also crucial to prevent threat actors from misusing illegally obtained credentials to hijack IM accounts

