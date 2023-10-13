U.S. Clamps Down on Russian Oil Sales With New Sanctions

Finance ministers from the Group of 7 nations pledged on Thursday to continue providing economic support for Ukraine and backed a plan that would help finance the nation’s reconstruction with proceeds from Russian assets that have been frozen by Western nations. The agreement to explore the use of Russian funds to help pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction followed months of discussions among the world’s most advanced economies, who have jointly frozen about $300 billion of Russian central bank assets.

During the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Group of 7 pledged to be tougher in enforcing measures it had taken to pressure Russia’s economy, saying it was “committed to countering any attempts to evade and undermine our sanction measures.”

