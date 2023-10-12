Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks to rally Western support as attention shifts to Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in front of the press in Brussels on Wednesday. It was Zelensky’s first time at NATO’s headquarters since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky recommended that NATO leaders support Israel in the war in the Middle East.

Zelensky’s visit to Brussels coincided with the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, 54 countries who are providing military support to Kyiv. This is the first time Zelensky has attended one of these meetings in person, showing how important military supplies are to the country. The slow advancing summer counteroffensive by Ukraine will likely stretch into winter, a time of year Russia previously exploited by targeting energy facilities.

