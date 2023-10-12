Artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved to become a cornerstone of the business landscape, driving transformational changes across industries. As a business leader, you will find yourself at a crossroads, contemplating whether to embrace AI and if so, how to go about doing so. Today, AI is more than just a buzzword. It encompasses a range of process automation technologies. These technologies help systems learn from data, improve with experience and carry out tasks traditionally requiring human interaction and intelligence. I’ve been engaged in process automation since 2012, and I’ve led a robotic process automation (RPA) team. I worked with machine learning and true AI in the early years; I immediately started learning everything I could. I’ve experimented with LLMs, image generation and video and audio tools. I’ve even tested out a little avatar animation. Many of my clients have been asking, and I’ve been showing them, what can be done and what is possible. Personally, I see a future combination of an LLM and avatar animation disrupting one-on-one coaching with the introduction of digital coaches. This is why I’m paying very close attention to this space. At Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2023, executives discussed how they are considering the adoption of AI to unlock and break down operations in their businesses. Meanwhile, tech titans met with lawmakers for a closed-door AI forum to discuss the existential dangers of this fast-emerging technology.

Full commentary : Is Artificial Intelligence Right For Your Business?