US to Hike Military Aid, Send Military Ships and Aircraft Closer to Israel

The United States has said it will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support following Saturday’s surprise attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas. U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that additional assistance for the Israeli army was on its way.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the security assistance to Israel will begin moving on Sunday and that the US will be adding fighter jets to the region as well. The U.S. has also ordered the moving of a carrier strike group closer to Israel, which includes the Ford carrier and ships that support it.

