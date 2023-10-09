The Key Issues at Stake in Liberia’s Presidential Election

On October 10, Liberians will vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Debates around the economy and the civil war could affect how Liberians vote in Tuesday’s election, analysts say. This will be the country’s fourth post-war presidential election but the first one without the presence of the United Nations mission which provided support to the country’s elections commission.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/9/the-key-issues-at-stake-in-liberias-presidential-election