Taiwan Probes Firms Suspected of Selling Chip Equipment to China’s Huawei Despite US Sanctions

Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China’s Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said Friday that the investigation will determine if the companies have violated regulations prohibiting sales of sensitive technologies and equipment to China. The investigation also will study whether the companies exported any sensitive technologies or products with military applications that are included in Taiwan’s list of Strategic High-Tech Commodities, Taiwan’s China News Agency and other reports said.

