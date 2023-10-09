Incentivizing Secure Online Behavior Across Generations

As the landscape of online security continues to evolve, there is a noticeable shift in people’s perceptions of cybersecurity, with an increasing awareness of its vital role in staying safe online, according to a survey conducted by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and CybSafe. However, despite positive trends, there are concerns about access to adequate training. Based on the survey, only 36% of participants reported having access to cybersecurity training programs, primarily through employment or education.

Cybersecurity concerns have intensified across the world, with 61% of American and British participants worrying about becoming victims of cybercrime. This heightened level of awareness likely arises from a greater likelihood of attack. Ongoing security training is one area where improvement is needed, with only 30% of respondents who received such training reporting continuous sessions despite this being widely recognized as a best practice.

