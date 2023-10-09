23andMe Cyberbreach Exposes DNA Data, Potential Family Ties

23andMe, the popular DNA testing company, has launched an investigation after client information was listed for sale on a cybercrime forum this week. The information leaked in the breach includes names, usernames, profile photos, gender, birthdays, geographical location, and genetic ancestry results. Recycled login credentials accessed from other cyber incidents were used to gain access to accounts with the DNA company.

