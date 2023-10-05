Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank confrontation

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in a confrontation with gunmen in the occupied West Bank, according to military and medical officials. Israel’s military said that a gunfight had erupted after soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle on Thursday near Shufa village, in the Tulkarem area. This is not the first raid carried out by Israelis in Tulkarem.

The Palestinians who were killed are believed to have shot at an Israeli settler on a motorcycle, according to witnesses. The two young men killed were identified on the local news site WAFA. The West Bank has seen a surge of violence in recent months as Israel and Palestine are at a 10-year-old impasse in United States-sponsored peacemaking efforts. Israel has increased military raids, primarily in the northern part of the occupied West Bank for over 18 months. The Israeli army has been militarily occupying the West Bank, where 3 million Palestinians live, for 56 years. This occupation is viewed as illegal by the United Nations and a majority of countries.

