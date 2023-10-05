Google launches Pixel 8, smartwatch with new AI feature

Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8 smartphones and a new smartwatch that integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) technology more deeply into the company’s consumer gadgets. Google’s flagship Pixel smartphone has a fraction of Apple’s iPhone sales, but it is designed to show how Android products push the limits of available technology. Pixels are popular with photography enthusiasts and consumers who prefer the Android gadgets without modifications by other phone makers. Google beefed up the Pixel line up with its latest mobile processor, Tensor G3. The new Google custom chip has more AI and machine learning capabilities, enabling users to crunch more data on the device itself and in the cloud. The AI features can help with photography, summarizing web pages and blocking out spam calls, executives said at Made by Google event in New York on Wednesday. The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro features a Thermometer app to measure body temperature, subject to approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Starting prices are $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel Pro 8, $100 more than the previous generation models. They will be available from Oct. 12. “Google was clearly focused on driving the mobile AI message in today’s event and having AI on the device/client will be a big topic for the industry going forward,” said IDC analyst Ryan Reith. “If supported by strong marketing, Google could drive higher market share with this lineup, specifically in the U.S.”

Full story : Google launches latest version of its smartphone and smartwatch packed with new AI features and a new processor.