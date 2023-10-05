Biden approves new section of border wall as Mexico crossings rise

US President Joe Biden has approved the building of a section of border wall in southern Texas in an effort to slow rising immigration levels. 20 miles of border wall will be built in Starr County along its border with Mexico, where officials are reporting high numbers of crossings.

The US Customs and Border Protection defended the latest move, saying it was using funds that were already allocated for a border barrier. More than 245,000 crossings have been made this year in the Rio Grande Valley area alone, and September is expected to be a record month. Dozens of federal laws have been waived in order to approve the construction.

