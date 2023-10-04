US sanctions Chinese firms in crackdown on fentanyl supply chain

The United States has imposed sanctions on 25 China-based entities and individuals involved in the production of chemicals used to make the potent opioid, fentanyl, which plays a significant role in the US drug crisis. The US alleges that the fentanyl supply chain often starts with Chinese chemical companies. China has criticized the sanctions, arguing that the fentanyl crisis is rooted in the US itself and that they are actively combating drug crimes and controlling precursor chemicals. Fentanyl has led to a surge in opioid addiction and overdose deaths in the US, with a record 109,680 deaths in 2022. The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against a China-based network involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl precursors and other illegal drugs, affecting entities and individuals in China and Canada. The US Justice Department has also unsealed indictments against Chinese companies and employees related to fentanyl and methamphetamine production, opioid distribution, and precursor chemical sales.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67002385