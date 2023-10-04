Anthropic seeks huge investment from Google just days after Amazon invested billions

Anthropic has emerged as one of the best-funded rivals to OpenAI LP in generative artificial intelligence, but despite raising billions of dollars already, it’s still seeking more. According to a report today in The Information, Anthropic is now holding talks with investors, including Google LLC, about a new $2 billion funding round. It comes after Amazon.com Inc. last week committed to invest up to $4 billion into the startup. The comapny has reportedly told investors that it’s seeking to reach a valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion following the conclusion of the proposed round. Such a figure is far in excess of the $4 billion valuation that was slapped on the startup back in March, following a previous round. Notably, it would mean Anthropic’s shares are more expensive relative to revenue than OpenAI’s, The Information added. Anthropic is a two-year-old startup that’s building generative AI models in competition with OpenAI. Its flagship model is Claude 2, which is a chatbot with similar capabilities to ChatGPT, capable of generating marketing copy, solving math problems and holding engaging conversations with humans. However, Anthropic reportedly has ambitions to build a much more powerful model known as Claude Next, which is so resource-intensive that not even the world’s most advanced supercomputers would be able to power it. As such, it needs to raise an awful lot of capital to proceed with its development. The startup has mentioned the huge costs of running its AI models as one of the reasons for its decision to launch a paid subscription service called Claude Pro, which allows users to send many more messages and receive priority during busy periods.

