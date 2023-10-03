Nearly half of CEOs believe that AI not only could—but should—replace their own jobs

Since the explosive launch of ChatGPT, there has been a prevailing fear among workers that employers would leverage artificial intelligence to cut costs by replacing human jobs. However, new research has unveiled an interesting twist: CEOs are contemplating replacing their own roles with AI. Researchers from edX, an education platform for upskilling workers, conducted a survey involving over 1,500 executives and knowledge workers. The findings revealed that nearly half of CEOs believe AI could potentially replace “most” or even all aspects of their own positions. What’s even more intriguing is that 47% of the surveyed executives not only see the possibility of AI taking over their roles but also view it as a desirable development. Why? Because they anticipate that AI could rekindle the need for traditional leadership for those who remain. “Success in the CEO role hinges on effective leadership, and AI can liberate time for this crucial aspect of their role,” Andy Morgan, Head of edX for Business comments on the findings. “CEOs understand that time saved on routine tasks can stimulate innovation, nurture creativity, and facilitate essential upskilling for their teams, fostering both individual and organizational success,” he adds. Faced with tight schedules and increased pressure to run companies as lean as possible, Morgan suspects that CEOs are already handing over routine tasks to the likes of Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing to make more time for top-level decision-making. What’s more, experts have previously told Fortune that it may not be long before AI can take on more complex responsibilities from CEOs, like negotiating contracts with suppliers and customers, evaluating employees, and allocating their company’s capital.

