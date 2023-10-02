CISA Kicks Off Cybersecurity Awareness Month With New Program

CISA has launched a new program, Secure Our World cybersecurity awareness program, meant to promote four critical actions that businesses and individuals can take to improve cybersecurity. As part of this awareness-raising initiative, CISA is encouraging small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), individuals, and families to use strong passwords, to turn on multi-factor authentication, to be wary of unsolicited messages and report them, and to always keep their software updated. They are also saying businesses should educate their employees on identifying and reporting phishing attempts and on avoiding unsolicited links and attachments, which typically leads to network compromise.

