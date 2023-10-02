Agility Robotics, creator of the bipedal humanoid robot Digit, says it is planning to open what it calls “RoboFab”, the company’s robot manufacturing facility in Salem, Oregon with the capability to produce more than 10,000 robots per year. Initial construction of Agility’s 70,000 square foot robot factory began last year, and it is set to open later this year. Agility anticipates production capacity of hundreds of Digit robots in the first year, with the capability to scale to more than 10,000 robots per year. At full capacity, RoboFab will employ more than 500 workers in Salem, in addition to employees at Agility’s other locations. Digit also will work in the new factory, in a similar capacity to Agility’s customer sites, moving, loading, and unloading totes. Digit is designed from the ground up to go where people go and do useful work, safely, in spaces designed for people. Because so many tasks are designed around human workflows, Digit’s human-centric design enables multi-purpose utility. Initial applications include bulk material handling within warehouses and distribution centers. With the opening of the new manufacturing facility, customers that are participating in the Agility Partner Program (APP) can expect delivery of the first Digits in 2024, with general market availability in 2025.

Full report : Agility Robotics set to open ‘world’s first factory for humanoid robots.’