Taiwan unveils new submarine to fend off China

Taiwan has revealed its first domestically-made submarine as it bolsters its defenses against possible Chinese attacks. The launch ceremony was held in the port city of Kaohsiung on Thursday and was presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen. US officials have warned that China could be capable of mounting an invasion of Taiwan in the next few years.

Beijing has said it seeks peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but has warned against Taiwan formally declaring independence and any foreign support for Taiwan’s independence. It has sought to place pressure on the island with its military drills in the Taiwan Strait. Building their own submarines has been a key priority of Taiwan’s, and the program accelerated under Ms Tsai. The $1.54bn diesel-electric powered submarine will undergo several tests and will be delivered to the navy by the end of 2024.

