A powerful storm has swept away roads, smashed bridges and flooded homes in parts of central Greece, just three weeks after heavy rains killed 16 people in the wider region. The storm, Elias, caused extensive flooding in Volos on Thursday and left hundreds of people stranded in mountain villages. The fire service carried out multiple rescues and evacuations.

Around 80% of the city remains without power and authorities have stopped all vehicles from going onto the roads. More than 250 people have been evacuated from the area since Wednesday afternoon and the fire brigade has received 1,200 calls for help. The worst damage is reported around Volos and in northern parts of the island of Evia. According to residents of Volos, the authorities were still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Daniel and were not prepared for another storm.

Read More: Homes flooded as Storm Elias hits battered Volos in central Greece