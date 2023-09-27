Combating Employee Burnout With AI And Future Of Work Policies

In the rapidly evolving landscape of today’s workforce, employee burnout has emerged as a pressing concern. The relentless pace, excessive demands, and constant connectivity have taken a toll on the well-being of employees. However, the synergy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and forward-thinking Future of Work policies offers a promising path to mitigate burnout, improve employee engagement and enhance productivity. Burnout is an occupational phenomenon. It is driven by a chronic imbalance between job demands (for example: workload pressure, understaffing, and poor working environment) and job resources (for example: job autonomy, and supportive work relationships). According to the World Health Organization, burnout is a syndrome associated with chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by:

Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

Increased mental distance from one’s job, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

Reduced professional efficacy

Before we explore solutions, it’s crucial to understand the gravity of the burnout issue. 76% of employees experience workplace burnout at least sometimes. While 40% of US employees say their job is negatively impacting their mental health.

