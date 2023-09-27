Combating Employee Burnout With AI And Future Of Work Policies

In the rapidly evolving landscape of today’s workforce, employee burnout has emerged as a pressing concern. The relentless pace, excessive demands, and constant connectivity have taken a toll on the well-being of employees. However, the synergy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and forward-thinking Future of Work policies offers a promising path to mitigate burnout, improve employee engagement and enhance productivity. Burnout is an occupational phenomenon. It is driven by a chronic imbalance between job demands (for example: workload pressure, understaffing, and poor working environment) and job resources (for example: job autonomy, and supportive work relationships). According to the World Health Organization, burnout is a syndrome associated with chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by:
- Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion
- Increased mental distance from one’s job, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job
- Reduced professional efficacy
Before we explore solutions, it’s crucial to understand the gravity of the burnout issue. 76% of employees experience workplace burnout at least sometimes. While 40% of US employees say their job is negatively impacting their mental health.
