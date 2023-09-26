Q&A: GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke talks AI, supercharging productivity, and the future of software

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke is right on the front line of artificial intelligence. GitHub, a software development platform, has been leading the charge in a key area that generative AI will completely transform. The company, which Dohmke has helmed since 2021, has been collaborating with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to build a coding-specific AI chatbot called Copilot, which launched for developers in 2020. GitHub was acquired in 2018 by Microsoft (MSFT) in a stock deal valued at $7.5 billion. There have been a number of moments in the AI space in the last year that have changed how people are thinking about our industry and, quite frankly, every professional worker. If you zoom out, most companies today are software companies, and, in some form, writing software is a normal part of their business, whether it’s internal applications, applications that are consumer-facing, or in business contexts. The world has opened up around us, where company leaders, CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, and everyone across all titles [are] asking themselves: How can I use generative AI to make my company more productive, to change my business processes? How do we make sure we’re not left behind [in] this rapid increase in productivity? … We actually did research to show that developers [who] use Copilot are up to 55% faster. That’s a massive productivity increase and probably one of the first use cases for AI, where a whole sector’s workforce becomes more productive through adopting AI.

Q&A with GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke : Artificial Generative Intelligence making developers more efficient and shortening software development cycles, managing AI’s risks, and more