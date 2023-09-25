UK-US Confirm Agreement for Personal Data Transfers

The UK government has announced its decision to establish a data bridge with the US, enabling the free flow of personal data between the two regions. This means that from October 12, UK businesses can transfer personal data to the US without alternative mechanisms, and without completing transfer impact assessments and implementing additional transfer safeguards.

Both the US and UK governments have argued that the data bridge will unlock economic opportunities for businesses as well as facilitating innovation in areas like science and research. People state that it will provide legal certainty for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, in addition to fostering stronger ties between the two countries.

