National Student Clearinghouse MOVEit Breach Impacts Nearly 900 Schools

US educational nonprofit organization National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) has revealed that the breach of its MOVEit server ended up affecting almost 900 colleges and universities, where the personal information of their students was stolen. NSC provides educational reporting, data exchange, verification, and research services to around 3,600 North American colleges and universities and 22,000 high schools. The stolen information included name, date of birth, contact information, Social Security number, student ID number, and certain school-related records.

