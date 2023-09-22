T-Mobile Racks Up Third Consumer Data Exposure of 2023

Multiple T-Mobile USA customers have reported seeing the sensitive information of other customers when logging in to view their personal account. The leaked data includes credit card balances, purchase history, credit card information, device IDs, and home addresses. As of Sept. 20, T-Mobile said that the issue has been resolved and was due to a “technology update” glitch, not a cyberattack or data breach. This incident may raise concerns about whether T-Mobile has questionable cybersecurity safeguards, due to the company facing multiple breaches this year alone.

