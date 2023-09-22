Apple Patches 3 Zero-Days Likely Exploited by Spyware Vendor to Hack iPhones

Apple announced on Thursday that its latest operating system updates patch three new zero-day vulnerabilities. Based on the previous work of the organizations credited for reporting the flaws, they have likely been exploited by a spyware vendor. The zero-days included a malicious app able to bypass signature verification, a kennel flaw that allows a local attacker to elevate privileges, and a WEBKIT bug that can be exploited for arbitrary code execution by luring the targeted user to a malicious webpage. Apple patched some or all of these vulnerabilities in Safari, iOS and iPadOS (including versions 17 and 16), macOS (including Ventura and Monterey), and watchOS.

