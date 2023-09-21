South Korea lawmakers vote to sack prime minister

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament has urged President Yoon Suk-yeol to fire his prime minister over alleged policy failures and incompetence. Lawmakers voted 175-116 in favor of urging Han Duck-soo’s dismissal. The motion was signed by 168 opposition lawmakers.

The motion alleges that the cabinet led by Han caused a crisis for peace on the Korean Peninsula and demonstrated incompetence, inaction and irresponsibility. This is the first time such a motion has been passed against a prime minister in South Korea. President Yoon is expected to reject the motion.

