Can artificial intelligence be kept under control? Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, says that believing it can be is akin to “magical thinking”. “In many cases politicians and their aides have a weak understanding of how the internet works, and what it is possible to achieve,” says Mr Wales, who has spent many hours explaining both technology and its role in free speech to politicians around the globe. “The question of a body like the United Nations regulating AI is like suggesting the UN regulate Photoshop.” His point is that he thinks it would be pointless. The issue of whether AI should be regulated, and to what extent, heated up this summer when UN Secretary General António Guterres convened the first ever UN Security Council meeting to specifically discuss its potential dangers. Speaking in regard to everything from AI-powered cyber attacks, to the risk of malfunctioning AI, how AI can spread misinformation, and even the interaction between AI and nuclear weapons, Mr Guterres said: “Without action to address these risks, we are derelict in our responsibilities to present and future generations.” Mr Guterres has since moved forward with the establishment of a UN panel to investigate what global regulation might be needed. Called the High-Level Advisory Body for Artificial Intelligence, this will comprise “present and former government experts, as well as experts from industry, civil society, and academia”. It is due to publish its initial findings before the end of this year. Meanwhile, last week US tech bosses such as Elon Musk and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg held talks with US lawmakers in Washington to discuss AI and potential future rules.

Full story : Is it possible to regulate artificial intelligence?