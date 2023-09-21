CrowdStrike Brings AI and Cloud Application Security to Falcon

CrowdStrike announced a series of enhancements to its Falcon security platform at its annual Fal.Con show in Las Vegas this week. One of the new security enhancements is a new Raptor release with generative-AI capabilities. The company also announced that it acquired Bionic to add cloud application security to its portfolio.

CrowdStrike Falcon previously covered endpoint security, Extended Detection and Response, cloud security, threat intelligence, identity protection, security/IT Ops and observability. The Raptor release adds fast data collection and search and storage that can keep up with generative-AI powered cybersecurity. The release is being rolled out gradually to CrowdStrike customers beginning in September 2023. The release will reduce the time analysts take to combat cybersecurity incidents.

