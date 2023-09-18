China Sends Record Number of Military Planes Near Taiwan

China sent a record number of military aircraft toward the self-governed island democracy of Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense ministry is calling it “destructive” harassment. Taiwan said it tracked 103 People’s Liberation Army aircraft entering its air defense identification zone in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning.

China has ramped up military flights around Taiwan every year since 2019, in particular in moments of tension of Taiwan’s high-level exchanges with the United States. China is also testing and eroding the island’s vigilance, seeking to wear away its military equipment and personnel, and remind Taiwanese politicians and voters of China’s military might. China may be staying silent about the exercises as it tries to stabilize relations with the United States, Mr. Chieh said.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/18/world/asia/china-taiwan-military-planes.html