Pentagon’s 2023 Cyber Strategy Focuses on Helping Allies

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has released its 2023 Cyber Strategy, emphasizing a commitment to enhancing the cyber capabilities of allies and partners while increasing collective resilience against cyber threats. The strategy aims to bolster partners’ cybersecurity infrastructure, facilitate cybersecurity workforce development through training and exercises, and provide direct support for capability development. Additionally, the DoD seeks to defend the nation and its critical infrastructure, disrupt and degrade threat actors’ capabilities, and secure the DoD’s information network. The strategy focuses on achieving long-term impact by optimizing cyber forces, ensuring timely intelligence availability, and promoting a culture of cybersecurity awareness and education.

