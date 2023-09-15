History Turns Upside Down in a War Where the Koreas Are Suppliers

Washington and Moscow flooded the Korean Peninsula with arms and aid as they fueled the war between South and North seven decades ago. Now, in a fateful moment of history turning back on itself, Russia and the United States are reaching out to those same allies to supply badly needed munitions as the powers face each other down again in Ukraine.

President Vladimir V. Putin and Kim Jong-un met where they struck what North Korea called “a satisfactory agreement​” on “the immediate cooperation matters​” between the two states, which have found common interests in opposing the United States and its allies. Russia buying weapons from North Korea or providing help for its weapons programs are violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions that Russia itself voted for. However, Russia is not the only one turning to the Korean Peninsula for aid. Under deals worked out quietly with Washington, South Korea has been shipping large amounts of artillery shells to the United States for months.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/14/world/asia/north-south-korea-ukraine.html