As Junta Tightens Grip, Niger Is Being Strangled by Sanctions

Since a military coup in Niger this summer, border closures and a freeze on financial transactions imposed after soldiers seized power are hurting millions. Western nations remain divided over what to do. After mutinous soldiers seized power in Niger, West African countries froze financial transactions, closed their borders with Niger, and cut off most of its electricity supply in an effort to pressure the generals into restoring constitutional order. The new leader has not budged, but now sanctions and other penalties are strangling Niger’s economy.

Anger is growing with France as they are being blamed for their inability to stop attacks. The coup has also dealt a blow to years long efforts of military assistance and development aid provided by Western countries, including the United States, which Niger saw as their last hope for stabilization. Niger is a key transit country in the migration route to Europe, and in recent years the European Union has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into buffeting its northern areas with transit centers and repatriation flights. The future of that partnership is now uncertain.

