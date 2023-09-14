Russian air defence system destroyed in Crimea, Ukraine says

Ukraine says it destroyed a Russian air defense system in occupied Crimea using cruise missiles and drones. Video footage on social media showed a fire and smoke near the city, in the west o the Russian-occupied peninsula. Moscow has not commented on the claim directly.

The Russian defense ministry claims it had shot down several Ukrainian aerial drones and thwarted an attack on a naval patrol vessel. Earlier on Thursday, explosions were reported on the Crimean peninsula. According to intelligence sources, The Ukrainian operation took out radar equipment with drones and used cruise missiles to hit the air defense missile launchers. No details were provided on the number of batteries that were hit.

