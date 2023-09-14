The presidential transition process has been suspended by Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo de León after Public Ministry agents raided electoral facilities and opened voting boxes. Arévalo informed President Alejandro Giammattei that they are suspending their participation in the administrative process until the necessary institutional political conditions are reestablished. Arévalo was expected to be sworn in as president of Guatamala on January 14, 2024.

The president-elect denounced the raids. The Public Ministry is investigating the allegations that Arévalo’s Party used forged signatures when it was seeking authorization as a political party. Arévalo has filed a court complaint over the incident and has called for the resignation of Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras and other government officials. Giammattei said the presidency is willing to resume the transition process and described Arévalo’s actions to be unilateral.

Read More: Guatemalan president-elect suspends presidential transition process