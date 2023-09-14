Generative AI in the enterprise: 4 steps to prepare organizations

There’s no getting away from it. The buzz around generative artificial intelligence (genAI) is intense. Tech-savvy consumers are quickly jumping on the genAI bandwagon for activities ranging from search to entertainment to travel and meal planning, however, it’s a different reality for the enterprise. Despite the hype, the truth is that we’re still a couple of years away from full enterprise implementation of genAI apps like Bard, ChatGPT, DALL-E and others that are gaining traction. Top reasons for the delay include the need for businesses to protect proprietary information, their heightened cybersecurity concerns and a lack of AI skills among the workforce. These concerns have led to some of the world’s largest organizations banning the use of genAI within the work environment. However, genAI done right will bring enormous benefits to the workplace making it unrealistic to believe that companies will not eventually implement the technology. In fact, many industries have already applied genAI to roles such as customer service and workplace collaboration and are already seeing a positive impact on employee workloads, productivity and efficiency. As organizations address data privacy, security issues and the workforce upskills on the expertise needed to use genAI tools and applications, enterprise IT professionals can take several steps now to prepare for future implementations.

