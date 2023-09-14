Elon Musk: ‘Perhaps a department of AI’ needed to keep artificial intelligence ‘safe’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that muscular action from Washington on artificial intelligence is needed, even “perhaps a Department of AI.” “We’ve created regulatory agencies before,” Musk said Wednesday after attending a gathering in Washington with other tech CEOs who convened to discuss AI, according to video of the comments to reporters. Musk — who also owns X (formerly known as Twitter) and SpaceX — added that he thought a new government agency could be created in the vein of the Federal Aviation Administration or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming years “to insure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public.” In his own comments after the meeting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer added that “we came out of that room exhilarated.” He said he asked the crowd — assembled from the worlds of business, civil rights, defense, labor, and the arts — if government needed to play a role in regulating AI “and every single person raised their hands.” “That gives us a message here that we have to try to act, as difficult as the process may be,” he added. Other high profile attendees at the event included Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates as well as the CEOs of Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and IBM. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, another attendee, called it an “unprecedented moment.”

